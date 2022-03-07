Cool New Features Coming to iPhone with iOS 15.4

The Apple’s first event is scheduled for 8th of March. To keep itself on top of the game Apple’s iPhone new update is around the corner i.e. iOS 15.4. The iOS 15.4 has got five beta versions. In these five versions it introduced AirTag, Anti-stalking alerts, Siri gender-neutral voice, new Emoji, Face ID updates and the most awaited Universal Control. The final version of the operating system will soon come to iPhone.

The iPhone 13 was launched with iOS 15 and the iOS 15.4 is its major update. Different updates have been arriving since December. Many different feature have been added to operating system. No official date for the release of iOS 15.4 is given by Apple, but it is expected to be released on the 8th March event. On the 8th March we expect the iPhone SE 3 and updated iPad along with the iOS 15.4.

The other new feature that is expected to be released with the update is the Universal Control. With the Universal Control the user is able to use other screens as second screens, the content can be easily moved and shifted without extra trouble. This feature had been rumored to be part of MacOS Monterey; but the feature surfaced in the iOS 15.4 beta. The launch of the Universal Control is expected to be on the 8th March Event along with Monterey OS 12.3 update.

Another feature that will be getting the update is the ability to copy text from camera images while in the Notes or Reminders app. It will also be removing some bugs in the recording of the Siri interactions.

Apple is also adding 37 new emojis. The emojis will be for pregnant people, heart formed by hands, a salute, a lip biting emoji, a melting face, hold back tears face, a bird’s nest, coral, a lotus, low battery and kidney beans.

A very important feature that is will be updated is the Face ID feature. The updated Face ID will be able to recognize the user even while wearing a mask. The new update will be using a small potion of the face for verifying the user’s identity. It might ask the user to change the angle at which the phone is held and a more precise picture of the user can be taken. The phone while trying to identify the user may even prompt the user to look more directly at the screen. This new feature will even work with the users who wear glasses with the eyes visible though it will not work while wearing sunglasses.

