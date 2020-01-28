Coronavirus- All You Need To Know

One of the disasters that 2020 came along with is the newly discovered strain of ‘Coronavirus’ (CoV), which has affected over 15 countries in the world. Here is all you need to know about Coronavirus, What is Coronavirus? What is the origin of Coronavirus? What are the symptoms of Coronavirus? How does Coronavirus spread? Is Coronavirus contagious? How to prevent Coronavirus?

What Is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus belongs to the large family of viruses responsible for the common cold to severe respiratory syndromes. However, the newest deadly strain of the virus in humans which has come forward is known as ‘Novel Coronavirus’ (nCoV). There has been a total of 642 confirmed patients of Coronavirus, 202 suspected cases and it has been responsible for a total of 17 deaths up till now.

Coronavirus was found in animals and birds only, thus it is assumed that it is originated from them. As the coronavirus has mainly targetted China, it may be a possibility that the Chinese have always preferred wildlife as delicacies in their everyday meals. Bats, rats, monkeys, you name it and the Chinese would munch on them. However, there are no confirmed reports of the origin of Coronavirus as yet.

What Are The Symptoms Of Coronavirus?

Symptoms of a coronavirus may be similar to that of a common cold but in a more severe form. The symptoms of coronavirus include; runny nose, fever with shivering, sore throat, headache, chest pain and an overall feeling of being unwell.

How Does Coronavirus Spread?

Coronavirus is a highly contagious disease. It is spread by the coughing and sneezing of an affected person, through direct or indirect contact with a contaminated person and rarely through faecal contamination

How To Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus?

You do know that prevention is better than cure. So, it is very important to keep yourself safe from the deadly disease and be extra careful at least until a definite cure is discovered. Here is how to prevent coronavirus:

Often wash your hands, especially after visiting a public place and do not eat or touch your face with dirty hands.

Keep yourself hydrated, Coronavirus is said to attack de-hydrated throats. Drinking more water is not the solution but drinking water after small intervals to keep your throat hydrated can be viewed as prevention from coronavirus.

Distant yourself from people showing signs of a common cold.

Wear a medicated face mask at all times, while at public places.

Avoid using a public toilet.

Cook meat and eggs thoroughly before eating.

Distant yourself from animals, either pets or wild.

Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing.

Report a case as soon as you witness one.

Spread awareness.

Hope we get the strength and knowledge to fight this new serial killer but until then it is obligatory on us to take the necessary precautions in order to stop it from spreading and becoming a victim of it.