Coronavirus Apps: Google and Apple Rejects Unofficial Apps

Apple and Amazon support only applications from “recognized organizations” linked to COVID-19 and coronavirus apps, Google is referring users to the WHO website. Most of the frameworks are planned to show virus infection figures and thus the countries that are classified as epidemics.

Apple also released a press release on its website saying that it will only approve coronavirus apps from recognized organizations such as government departments, health-focused NGOs, highly accredited health-related businesses, and medical or educational establishments. Apple wishes to guarantee that of data source is credible and relevant.

Amazon’s strategy has been close to Apple’s, banning all inofficial outlets of coronavirus software. Google has adopted a similar approach, banning results for coronavirus or COVID-19-related keywords, and then directing users only to the WHO website and “trusted apps.”

Apple, Google and Amazon’s initiatives are expected to dramatically decrease the amount of coronavirus-related applications accessible for iPhones, iPads, and Google-powered Android users, since many consumers usually access software only from their users’ pre-installed app store.

Microsoft, which maintains an app store for its Windows machines as well, did not publicly reflect about how it would make such changes.

It should be noted here that the global infections of coronavirus have infected hundreds of thousands of people in more than 150 countries and have taken the lives of 6,500 people so far.