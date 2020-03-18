Google said that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, most people have reduced to come into the offices, that’s why YouTube and other tech businesses are currently relying more on artificial intelligence and automated tools to identify problematic content. But the problem is that Artificial Intelligence is not so intelligent as humans are and such software is not always as precise as humans. So they are leading to errors. And now Youtube Videos are disappearing due to AI Errors.

Coronavirus Empties Offices: YouTube Videos are Disappearing due to AI Errors

Google also said in a blog:

“Some users, advertisers, developers and publishers may experience delays in some support response times for non-critical services, which will now be supported primarily through our chat, email, and self-service channels,”

Many tech companies and other businesses across the world, have asked their employees and contractors to work from home if possible.

The aim of this decision is to slow the spread of coronavirus. Sports, cultural and religious events and all the Mass gatherings events have been cancelled globally to control the fast-spreading Coronavirus. So there are chances that all the people will face some issues in the performance of all tech giant services.

