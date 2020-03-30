GOP Introduces Coronavirus Whatsapp Helpline To Answer All Your Queries In 7 Languages

Aiza Riaz Butt Last Updated: Mar 31, 2020
1 minute read
The government of Pakistan has taken another very efficient measure to help the citizens of Pakistan fight against the COVID-19. Now you can get all the information and updates related to Coronavirus in Pakistan via Whatsapp from the safety of your homes.

Here is a step-by-step guide for you to follow in order to get help from the government of Pakistan in regards to all your concerns related to coronavirus. Through this helpline, you will be able to get updates regarding the coronavirus cases in Pakistan, get your corona risk assessment, get to know about the nearest labs for the coronavirus tests and get more awarded about the basics and symptoms of COVID-19.

Step 1:

Add the government provided coronavirus helpline ‘0300-111-116’ to your contacts.

Step 2:

Go to Whatsapp search for helpline number and send a message: ‘Hi’

Step 3:

Reply with the corresponding number of the language you desire to get information in. For example reply with ‘1’ for English language and you will then receive all the following texts in English. The system supports 7 languages to help citizens to their maximum potential.

Step 4:

Reply with the corresponding numbers of the mentioned FAQs and get your answer in the selected language. For example reply with ‘6’ if you want to know the updated number of cases of coronavirus in Pakistan.

 

This is how you will be able to get all the information you need regarding COVID-19 in order to aware of yourself and those you love. Please abide by the restriction and instructions put forward by the government of Pakistan as we are in it together and have to back each other up with help and support in order to get Pakistan safely from this corona-wave.

Aiza Riaz Butt

I am a proud Pakistani and an ambitious student who is determined to become a socio-religious revolutionist in the long-run. My relation with the world of technology is not only interest-based but it is our family business and that gives me a double affiliation with it. Hope my words provide you with blessed knowledge. Feel free to hit me up if you have any queries.
