Most countries including Pakistan are going under lockdown to stop the spreading of Coronavirus. In this period all the malls, parks, educational and work places will remain close including other crowded places. We know this is very tough time for ever one out there. But thanks to the apps that are helping us to stay connected with our friends and family members to overcome the feeling of loneliness.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Thanks to Apps Helping Us to Stay Connected

All the apps are making efforts to provide the best services and remove all the distractions that can cause any trouble. Chat apps such Facebook messenger, WhatsApp, Facetime and Skype are facilitating all the users to make audio and video calls without any trouble.

In the period of the quarantine, no one can go to the cinema to watch movies as there’s no way you can go out. Netflix is allowing you to watch interesting movies and chat about it alongside with your friends via chat apps or Netflix Party extension and have a party at your own home. For that you have to download the Netflix Party extension on your Chrome browser to watch a movie. You have to invite your friends by generating a link and share it with your friends. All the invited people will get a chance to watch the movie together and chat on the side window.

Moreover, via ShareTube, users can watch the YouTube videos viewing party with their friends by creating a room. Where they can invite friends to join and watch videos together.

You can do the same thing with the Airtime. It is open to more content such as select TV series, soundcloud songs, movies, and memes.

