Coronavirus: Multinational Shuts Workplace For a While

In several multinational offices, the lethal epidemic has arrived, and managers are working out how to adapt. Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft and others have been asking its workers to operate from home to help avoid coronavirus spread.

Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft are urging Seattle workers to operate from home while the corporate community seeks to reduce the threats from the growing epidemic of coronavirus.

Affected at Facebook Workplace

Facebook confirmed the illness triggered by the virus had been reported to a worker at one of its facilities in Seattle. The staff was last at the workplace on 21 February, and Facebook locked the office until 9 March. The organization is allowing its Seattle workers to operate from home until the end of the month.

Twitter Told Its Employees to Work from Home

In a company blog post, Twitter said workers would avoid coming to their San Francisco headquarters and other offices around the world to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection that has infected about 100 people in the United States and triggered six deaths in the state of Washington.

That same warning has now circulated through other companies around the world, amid many of the firms ‘ growing efforts to address threats from the coronavirus epidemic the started in China. Oracle, Walmart, Ford Motor, MSNBC, Citigroup and Facebook have used work-from-home exercises to bring workers in.

Amazon Confirmed two Patients of Coronavirus

Even so, coronavirus has been moving faster than its plans. This week, Amazon has confirmed two workers in Italy, who had been in Milan, had been infected with the virus and one employee at its Seattle headquarters had tested positive for it.