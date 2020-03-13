Coronavirus Precaution: How to Clean Your Phone

It’s convenient enough for most of us to follow advice to avoid grabbing railings in stairwell. But what about the mobile that we are playing with every day? Sure, your phone is coated with daily germs. This can be a good coronavirus-precaution activity to clean your phone so how much is too many? What brand is Safe to use?

The novel epidemic of coronavirus has become an occasion to contemplate how dirty our surfaces are and when it comes to public ones it becomes more drastically unfavorable to your health.

The handrails on mass transport, keys in elevators, light switches, cart handles for grocery stores— all theoretically full of bad things. And if you prevent direct interaction with such surfaces by sliding your hand through your jacket like an elastic glove or by jutting out an elbow, you can wash your hands frequently and stop contacting your nose.

So when your stuff falls into touch with a droplet of mucus or saliva from a possibly contaminated or corona patient, we don’t believe you need to stress about your personal things continuously getting washed up. If you give your phone to anyone else, this is actually the least possible way that anyone else could contaminate you.

Scientists also don’t know about how long the Covid-19 virus will live on surfaces. Although a review of 22 experiments showed that Coronavirus survives on aluminum, glass, or plastic for anything from a few hours to an estimated estimation of nine days, there is no evidence to assume that by transmitting the virus to your own headphones you are more likely prone to the virus.

Don’t get panic, have your Coronavirus Precaution measures strong and stay healthy. It shall past soon.

