Corporate Mobility Redefined: Yango Pakistan Launches Yango Rides for Business

Yango Pakistan, part of the global technology company Yango Group, has launched Yango Rides for Business, a corporate ride service introducing tailored mobility solutions for businesses of all sizes. It is now fully operational in Karachi and Lahore, with Islamabad scheduled to go live soon.

Yango Rides for Business aims to provide reliable and cost-effective alternatives to the traditional commute methods, by offering companies a single, unified platform that is both personalised and user friendly.

Introducing various corporate transportation options, ranging from a 3 seater car all the way to a 62 seater bus, Yango Rides for Business is designed to offer organizations a variety of benefits tailored to the specific needs of the organization.

In addition to providing companies with up to 30% savings on the employees transportation expenses, the new service also offers greater operational efficiency, real time visibility and control into ride activity, monthly consolidated billing system that eliminates the need for manual reimbursements, as well as offering a network of top rated and experienced partner drivers.

“With the evolving mobility needs of clients in Pakistan, we’re ecstatic to introduce our latest offering, Yango Rides for Business. Through a single centralized dashboard, this corporate rides solution leaves full freedom in the hands of the companies to monitor usage, manage ride requests, and make a detailed analysis for smooth decision making”, added Miral Sharif, Country Head at Yango Pakistan.

Yango Pakistan is currently offering its corporate service to a host of different industries from FMCG, Banking, and Pharmaceuticals to Textile and Hospitals including TATA Textile Mills, Systems Limited, Sapphire, Hamdard, Descon Engineering, Lucky Knits, Utopia Industries and Double Shot amongst numerous others.

Yango Rides for Business’ launch hence foresees a massive shift in how corporate mobility works by moving away from irregular transport options towards a structured and reliable commuting solution. This launch positions Yango at the forefront of evolving tech-enabled solutions, establishing it as a reliable long-term growth partner for businesses in Pakistan.

Companies and businesses interested in signing up for the Yango for Business corporate mobility solutions or to get more information can fill out the form https://forms.gle/NN7vLKbvW1GVdEsr6 or visit the website https://yango.com/en_pk/business_to_business_rides/ for more details.

Also Read: Yango Pakistan Launches Transport Service to Simplify Public Transport Journey