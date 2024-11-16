Council of Islamic Ideology Declares VPN Usage In Pakistan as ‘Un-Islamic’

Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), has declared VPN usage in Pakistan as un-Islamic. He highlighted that accessing blocked or unlawful websites, which bypass legal restrictions, is against Shariah principles.

In his statement, Dr. Naeemi explained that VPNs are widely used for privacy and security. However, their misuse to access unethical or blasphemous content is prohibited in Islam. He underlined that any act encouraging immorality constitutes “assistance in sin,” a concept explicitly forbidden in Islamic teachings. He stated compliance with the law of the land is an obligation for every Muslim, provided it does not conflict with Islamic values.

Council of Islamic Ideology Rules Against VPN Usage In Pakistan

The chairman applauded government efforts to restrict VPN usage. He also encouraged authorities to enforce more robust measures against technologies that sabotage societal and religious ethics. Furthermore, he clarified that accessing websites for lawful purposes, such as education, lawful entertainment, or income generation, remains permissible.

Dr. Naeemi reiterated the CII’s earlier recommendations. For all those unaware, these suggestions included registering social media platforms, banning VPNs entirely, and running awareness campaigns to promote ethical online behavior. These steps aim to fight the misuse of online spaces and remove unethical or profane content.

He advised the government to act swiftly in enforcing these rules. Moreover, he emphasized that controlling digital platforms is critical for preserving Islamic values and societal welfare. According to him, citizens should also cooperate by using technology responsibly and refrain from violating government-imposed restrictions.

