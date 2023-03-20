Advertisement

Although it might seem like the U.S. is the only country worried over Chinese ownership of TikTok.However, there are many other countries that have banned TikTok. In just a few months, more than half a dozen countries have adopted full or partial bans of TikTok on government devices. The ban is putting even more pressure on the popular app to completely cut ties with its parent company in China.

Check out which Countries have Banned TikTok and Why

The string of new bans began in December when Taiwan blocked government employees from using the app on official devices. That same month, the U.S. House of Representatives banned TikTok on devices used by members and staffers.

This year, TikTok bans in the halls of government have started popping up all over Europe, with the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-country European Union, blocking its approximately 32,000 employees from using it. Moreover, the U.K. initially said it was leaving the choice up to individuals, but then changed its mind and banned TikTok, too.

Similarly, New Zealand on Friday announced that it would ban TikTok on devices with access to its parliamentary network. The officials said that the ban would come into effect at the end of the month.

Belgium’s Prime Minister on March 10 announced that his government is issuing orders to ban TikTok from government phones over worries regarding cybersecurity, privacy and misinformation. Canada also issued orders prohibiting the use of TikTok on government-related devices. The country said that the app presented an “unacceptable” risk to privacy and security.

Moreover, Denmark also put a ban on TikTok on March 6 over security concerns.

