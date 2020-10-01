Country’s First Flexible Postpaid Plan launched by Telenor Pakistan

Keeping up with its tradition of providing innovative customer centric products that fulfill their needs, Telenor Pakistan has launched yet another industry first product, Make Your Own Plan, that provides postpaid customers with convenience and flexibility like never before. Through this product, for the first time postpaid customers can now choose the amount of minutes and MBs they require and customize their plan as per their needs, basically make a “Flexible Postpaid Plan”.

How To Avail Flexible Postpaid Plan Feature Through My Telenor App?

Postpaid consumers will be able to avail this feature through My Telenor App under ‘Make Your Own Offer’ tab. Not only this, Telenor Pakistan is offering exclusive ‘Thanks’ benefits to the all the postpaid customers who opt in for this plan. These ‘Thanks’ benefits include free Starzplay subscription for 6 months, 2 GBs of social media data and 6000 SMS.

Postpaid packages in Pakistan offer pre-set bundles and plans that come with specific amounts of data, calls, off-net and on-net minutes. While there are several packages to choose from, these pre-set plans do not match the actual needs of individual customers. Another limitation with such postpaid plans is the resource wastage that occurs because of non-utilization; for example, SMS wasted because they were not utilized before the plan expired. Now with the introduction of Make Your Own Plan for postpaid customers, Telenor Pakistan is changing the game altogether by addressing all the current challenges and offering customers with true convenience and flexibility, fulfilling its promise of always providing More Se Zyada.

