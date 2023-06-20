Court Gives AGP 4 weeks To Answer Questions on Phone Call Recordings, Parliament’s Authority

Recently, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Man­soor Usman Awan a four-week pe­riod to answer five important questions posed by the court. These questions are related to the phone call recordings and whether Parliament had the le­gal authority to investigate the activities of private citizens.

Does Parliament Have Legal Authority To Investigate Through Phone Call Recordings?

Justice Babar Sattar issued the order dur­ing a hearing on a petition filed by Mian Najam-us-Saqib, son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. The petition questions the con­stitution of a Special Committee by the speaker of the National Assembly to investigate some leaked audio recordings related to Na­jam-us-Saqib.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan was also present in the court to help with the proceedings. AGP Mansoor Awan told the court that the matter was also put forward in front of the Supreme Court and requested the judiciary to await the answers to the questions currently under dis­cussion in the apex court.

The petitioner’s lawyer even ar­gued that the issue at hand was related to the fundamental rights of Pakistan’s 25 million people. The question that arose was how the govern­ment could form a judicial com­mission without conferring the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Khosa further told that the govern­ment should have consulted the Chief Justice so that he could have nominated the judges to be part of the inquiry. As a result, the court extended the suspension of the summons is­sued by the special committee to Najam-us-Saqib and delayed the hearing until August 16 for further proceedings.

Mian Najam has filed the petition through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Ad­vocate, naming the Federation of Pakistan, the Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and the Chair­man of the Special Committee as respondents. He further claimed that Parliament lacks the authority to investigate such matters. It would not be wrong to say that the power to inquire and investigate the actions of citi­zens is an executive function.

