Court Notices Issued to PTA & Others on Phone Tapping Permission

The government of Pakistan recently granted the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to tap the phone calls of citizens. The decision was challenged by a petition filed by Advocate Abdul Ahad, represented by Advocate Raja Arsala. On Monday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) in response to the petition issued notices to the attorney general, advocate general Sindh, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant authorities.

The respondents of the petition include the Federation of Pakistan, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Law, the Ministry of Defense, the PTA, and other institutions. Advocate Raja Arsalan argued that allowing agencies to tap phone calls infringes the fundamental rights of the citizens. The petition marks the beginning of a legal examination of this authorization, and its impact on individual rights.

Previously, the federal government issued a notification that allowed the tapping of phone calls to uphold national security and crime prevention. This authority is granted to ISI officers of Grade 18 or above. Moreover, the notification specifies that the agency will have the power to record mobile calls, WhatsApp calls, messages, and other app-based communications.

Moreover, it must be noted that on June 30, IHC justice Babar Sattar ruled in the audio leaks case that any type of surveillance of citizens is illegal according to the constitution.

