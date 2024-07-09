Court Rejected Imran Khan’s Plea for WhatsApp Call with Sons

A Rawalpindi court has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea to have weekly WhatsApp call with his sons. Imran Khan had petitioned for permission to communicate with his sons via WhatsApp once a week. However, the jail administration denied the request, stating there is no legal provision that allows prisoners to use WhatsApp to contact their relatives.

Previously, the court had ruled that Khan could speak with his children twice a month. His sons, who live in the United Kingdom with their mother Jemima Khan, are now limited to these bi-monthly calls as the court upheld the jail administration’s stance.

Earlier, Imran Khan submitted an application to the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after being denied telephonic communication with his sons from Adiala Jail. In his petition, Khan argued that he was being denied the opportunity to speak with his sons despite the court’s allowance. The ATC presided over by Judge Malik Aijaz Asif, sought a response from the jail administration regarding this issue.

Imran Khan has been in jail since last August, convicted in several cases ahead of the national election in February. Recently, courts have suspended Khan’s jail sentences in two cases concerning the illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts and overturned his conviction on charges of leaking state secrets. Despite these legal reprieves, Khan remains in prison due to a conviction in another case, where a trial court ruled that his 2018 marriage was unlawful. Furthermore, he faces trial under anti-terrorism charges related to violence that occurred in May last year.

The legal battles surrounding Imran Khan continue to unfold as he remains incarcerated. His plea for weekly WhatsApp calls reflects his ongoing struggle to maintain family connections while navigating complex legal challenges. The court’s decision underscores the strict regulations governing prisoner communications and highlights the broader legal context in which Khan finds himself.

Khan’s situation is emblematic of the broader political and legal turmoil in Pakistan. As a former prime minister and prominent political figure, his legal troubles have significant implications for the country’s political landscape. The denial of his petition for weekly WhatsApp calls may seem like a small detail, but it illustrates the stringent conditions and limitations placed on him during his imprisonment.

As the national election approaches, the outcomes of Khan’s various legal cases will undoubtedly influence the political climate. For now, his contact with his sons remains restricted to twice a month, as per the court’s standing order.