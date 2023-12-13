“Cousins ko choro, koi aur dhoondo” Dating App’s unusual Ad Campaign Goes Viral

Traditional ways of marketing and advertising are slowly eroding, and businesses that are using innovative and usual approaches are attracting more people. It is evident from the marketing campaign of the country’s popular dating app, Muzz. It has launched a thought-provoking advertisement campaign that challenges societal norms. The ad campaign has a sarcastic tagline written on a big billboard that says, “Cousins ko choro, koi aur dhoondo” (Leave cousins, find someone else).

The unusual ad campaign by Muzz led to a mixture of reactions on social media. However, most importantly, it underlined the complexities of cultural dynamics regarding relationships in the country. The phenomenon of cousin marriages is pretty prevalent in Pakistan, where many households even consider it taboo to marry outside the family.

The unique ad campaign, aimed at shattering traditional barriers, went viral on social media as it resonated with the notions of many people who are against forced cousin marriages. One user said, “Even the Muzz app is tired of you people,” while another user termed it as ‘insane marketing.’

