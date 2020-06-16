COVID-19 Game: Pakistani Teenagers Developed a Game

Two ambitious Pakistani teenagers have made the world’s first COVID-19 game in order to increase awareness and helping people fight the pandemic. The purpose of the game is to disprove myths that float around and to apply behavioral changes to help this become the ‘new normal.’

The game is known as ‘STOP the SPREAD,’ it is focused on concepts of gamification and learning that will make players learn fast and therefore inspire them to move ahead by gaining information about the global pandemic. The game now has six stages, and players discover new information in the first four, break misconceptions, and know more about precautionary and protective behavior.

The further advance stages are available, however, after the players have practiced sufficiently to present new knowledge in general. However, if the player continues to perform valiantly in public, they will move to level six and therefore considered a warrior by helping to control the pandemic.

The first COVID-19 game produced is by 13-year-old Nabhan, and 14-year-old Kenan. They began development on the latest game in February and the game was released in April 2020. Kudos to the concept. This platform is a great way to disseminate the right information and bring practicality to bear better yet.