Check the Availability of Beds and Vents in Hospitals Through COVID-19 GOV PK App

With around 103,671 corona cases in Pakistan, the need for beds and ventilators in hospitals throughout Pakistan has drastically increased. Since people have difficulty in figuring out the availability and they have to visit each and every hospital one by one, Government is facilitating people by providing this information in the COVID-19 GOV PK app which was launched to track the cases of corona throughout Pakistan.

COVID-19 GOV PK App Provides Information regarding the Beds and Ventilators Availability

This is made more accessible through another app named Pak Nidehbaan integrated within this app. In Pakistan right now, more than 1,100 hospitals are registered with the app. The basic goal behind this new feature is to provide information to healthcare workers and citizens about the availability of beds and ventilators near them.

This feature can also be availed by separately downloading Pak Nighebaan app however this capability is already included in COVID-19 GOV PK app so it’s better to use one app instead of downloading so many. During these hard times, the government is trying its best to provide timely information to citizens. However, as a responsible citizen, we should also follow all the SOPs while maintaining social distancing as per government instructions.

Since the COVID cases are increasing day by day, it’s very important to stay at home while remaining connecting to the information regarding it. Furthermore, everyone should download this app timely, so that in the hour need one would have to check out everything while sitting at home. Stay safe Stay Home.

