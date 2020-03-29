Covid-19 Gov Pk- An Application Developed to deal with Coronavirus

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Mar 29, 2020
Covid-19 Gov Pk

On the direction of Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, an application has been developed to deal with Coronavirus with the help of technology. The application “Covid-19 Gov Pk” is developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), an organisation under the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Covid-19 Gov Pk- An Application Developed to deal with Coronavirus

The application will provide awareness to citizens about all the actions to be taken for the prevention of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The application currently contains four different functions such as Dashboard for the current status of COVID-19, Alarms for washing hands, Chatbot for awareness of COVID-19 and WHO videos for prevention of Coronavirus.

One of the major features of this application “Radius Alert” is under the development phase, which will give citizens an opportunity to identify corona patient in certain radius so that citizen can maintain social distancing.
The said feature will be launched within one week.

On the launch of the “Covid-19 Gov Pk” app, Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has appreciated the efforts of a team of Ministry of IT and National IT Board for developing an application in a short time.

