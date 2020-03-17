COVID-19: How Long Does the Virus Lasts?

How long does SARS-CoV-2, the virus triggering Covid-19, survive on surfaces that we touch each day? According to the researchers at the National Institutes of Health, Harvard, and the University of California, Los Angeles, possibly many hours, or even days. In the laboratory the researchers subjected various materials to the virus. They find it stayed virulent over a long period of time on surfaces: from up to 24 hours on cardboard and two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

What is COVID-19

This is produced by a part of the family of coronavirus that was never seen before. It has originated from animals like other coronaviruses.

While the coronavirus epidemic begins to escalate in the most parts of the world., cleaning or sanitizing products have already been vanished from the shelves and residents are concerned about every subway rail, deli counter and toilet seat they touch.

We concluded that if this new coronavirus resembles other human coronaviruses, such as its “cousins” that cause SARS and MERS, it may stay on surfaces— such as aluminum, glass or plastic— for as long as nine days (in contrast, flu viruses may survive just around 48 hours on the surface). However, some of them may not remain active for as long at temperatures above 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Fahrenheit).

Why Coronavirus worried the experts and what makes it worse than influenza

Another important mystery here is how infectious the coronavirus or COVID-19 is. A key distinction is that, unlike influenza, there is no current coronavirus vaccine, which makes it more difficult for elderly members of the population. Elderly or those with existing respiratory or immune problems–to protect themselves. Hand-washing and avoiding other people is important if you feel ill. One sensible step is to get the flu vaccine, which will reduce the burden on health services if the outbreak becomes a wider epidemic.