According to Google trends analytics data, as internet traffic increases due to lockdowns caused by coronavirus across the world, it is no wonder that the pandemic dominates Google search-engine queries. The pandemic began to take off to global proportions on March 16, the title “coronavirus” skyrocketed to the top of global search lists.

Since its global peak, the fame of the coronavirus as a search query has gradually shrunk, moving its place to inquiries on daily statistics on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the coronavirus resumes to spread rapidly across the globe, distinct regions are at different stages in the outbreak.

COVID-19 Leads Google Trends Amid Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has already peaked in a few countries, while it has only lately started to affect others. Anyway, the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects are still a prime issue in the world. Sharing daily figures, Google has thought to shed light on how the world was seeking information on the virus.

On Tuesday, the frequently asked queries were: “What is a coronavirus? How many people have died from coronavirus today? When was the first case of coronavirus? How long does it take to get coronavirus test results? Where did coronavirus start?” Remaining major questions were associated with the economy, education, vaccines, and protection techniques.

According to Google’s monthly trend,

Last week, people frequently searched for information on hand-washing to adequately defend against the virus, along with face masks and social distancing. According to the statistics of April, Ethiopia, Qatar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman were among the top countries searching for the coronavirus.

