COVID-19 Test Requirements For Traveling To Pakistan

Most of the countries now no longer require PCR tests to enter. However, there are still some countries that require a “COVID-19 Test” result to keep track of the Coronavirus spread. A negative PCR test has been the most commonly used important travel document, which was mandatory for an unvaccinated person’s entry into Pakistan. However, now the government has changed some rules. There is no need to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result for vaccinated travelers entering the country.

COVID-19 Test Requirements in Pakistan For International Travelers

The test requirements vary for the fully vaccinated and other people.

Fully Vaccinated

Fully vaccinated travelers coming to Pakistan do not need to provide their contact information through the Pass Track app. They just need to fill out a health declaration form upon arrival.

Unvaccinated

On the other hand, if we talk about unvaccinated passengers over the age of 12, they are allowed to travel to Pakistan. However, they need to present a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours before leaving for Pakistan. Only the following types of unvaccinated passengers are allowed to travel to Pakistan without a test:

Travelers with valid medical reasons for being unvaccinated (proof of exemption is mandatory)

Pakistani children who are below 12 years of age

Foreign travelers who are under 18 years of age

COVID-19 Screening At Pakistan Airports

It is compulsory to get yourself screened for COVID-19 at all airports across Pakistan. All coming passengers aged 12 years and above will be tested at random through Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival in Pakistan. All Pakistani deportees will also undergo the required on-arrival Rapid Antigen Testing at the airport. The passengers will be quarantined for 10 days if they test positive.

Exemptions

The following people are exempt from the RT-PCR testing prerequisite:

Children below 12 years

High-level international delegations

Pakistani deportees and crew will only be exempt from the Pak Pass Track App. However, they will be tested using Rapid Antigen Testing upon reaching Pakistan. The positive ones will be quarantined at home for 10 days.

COVID-19 Centers in Pakistan

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 should get them tested. Here is the list of government-authorized RT-PCR testing centers in major cities in Pakistan. Other than these government institutes, there are several private labs and institutes to get your test done.

Islamabad

Government Institutes

National Institute of Health (NIH)

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences



Public/Private Labs

MedAsk

Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC Lab)

Rawalpindi

Government Institutes