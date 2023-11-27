COVID-19 Test Requirements For Traveling To Pakistan
Most of the countries now no longer require PCR tests to enter. However, there are still some countries that require a “COVID-19 Test” result to keep track of the Coronavirus spread. A negative PCR test has been the most commonly used important travel document, which was mandatory for an unvaccinated person’s entry into Pakistan. However, now the government has changed some rules. There is no need to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result for vaccinated travelers entering the country.
COVID-19 Test Requirements in Pakistan For International Travelers
The test requirements vary for the fully vaccinated and other people.
Fully Vaccinated
Fully vaccinated travelers coming to Pakistan do not need to provide their contact information through the Pass Track app. They just need to fill out a health declaration form upon arrival.
Unvaccinated
On the other hand, if we talk about unvaccinated passengers over the age of 12, they are allowed to travel to Pakistan. However, they need to present a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours before leaving for Pakistan. Only the following types of unvaccinated passengers are allowed to travel to Pakistan without a test:
- Travelers with valid medical reasons for being unvaccinated (proof of exemption is mandatory)
- Pakistani children who are below 12 years of age
- Foreign travelers who are under 18 years of age
COVID-19 Screening At Pakistan Airports
It is compulsory to get yourself screened for COVID-19 at all airports across Pakistan. All coming passengers aged 12 years and above will be tested at random through Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival in Pakistan. All Pakistani deportees will also undergo the required on-arrival Rapid Antigen Testing at the airport. The passengers will be quarantined for 10 days if they test positive.
Exemptions
The following people are exempt from the RT-PCR testing prerequisite:
- Children below 12 years
- High-level international delegations
- Pakistani deportees and crew will only be exempt from the Pak Pass Track App. However, they will be tested using Rapid Antigen Testing upon reaching Pakistan. The positive ones will be quarantined at home for 10 days.
COVID-19 Centers in Pakistan
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 should get them tested. Here is the list of government-authorized RT-PCR testing centers in major cities in Pakistan. Other than these government institutes, there are several private labs and institutes to get your test done.
Islamabad
Government Institutes
- National Institute of Health (NIH)
- Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences
Public/Private Labs
- MedAsk
- Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC Lab)
Rawalpindi
Government Institutes
- Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP)
- Rawalpindi Medical University (Holy Family)
- Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Rawalpindi
- Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Lahore
Government Institutes
- Lahore General Hospital
- Jinnah Hospital
- Punjab AIDS Control Program, including Hepatitis Lab
- Punjab Forensic Science Auth Lab
Public/Private Labs
- Al-Khidmat Foundation Lab
- Bahria International Hospital
Faisalabad
Government Institutes
- Allied Hospital
Peshawar
Government Institutes
- Khyber Medical University
- Hayatabad Medical Complex
- Khyber Teaching Hospital
Karachi
- Dow University, Ojha
- PCMD Karachi University
- Jinnah PG Medical Institute
- Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT)
- Liaquat National Hospital
- Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital
- NIBD
COVID-19 Test Price in Pakistan
Pakistan fought its battle against the deadly COVID-19 very efficiently. The government institutes took several tests for the virus free of charge. Moreover, the government of Pakistan also capped the cost of RT-PCR tests at PKR 6,500 for private labs. Now, these prices might vary from institute to institute.