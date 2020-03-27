British researchers have launched a new app called ” COVID Symptom Tracker App” that is tracking the symptoms of the Corona virus. The researchers at Kings College London have reported that around 5,000 twins and their families across the UK have been recruited from the ‘TwinsUK’ cohort study to trial the app, that is tracking in real-time how the disease is progressing.

COVID Symptom Tracker App to Help Slow Spread of COVID-19

The aim of the COVID Symptom Tracker App is to help slow the outbreak. It is helping the researchers by identifying:

How fast the virus is spreading in your area

High-risk areas in the country

Who is most at risk, by better understanding symptoms linked to underlying health conditions

The app will record information about the twins health on a daily basis, that is temperature and tiredness. It will also record the symptoms such as coughing, breathing problems or headaches.

Any one who shows the positive signs of COVID-19, a home testing kit will be sent to him/her to better understand what symptoms truly correspond to the coronavirus infection. The app is also going to available to the general public but the home testing component of the study will not be available.

The twin group samples will be used to generate a biobank for use in future research projects that investigates the infection and the responses of immune.

Recommended Reading: Snapchat COVID-19 Myth Buster Game Provides Fun with Authentic Information