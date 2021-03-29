COVID-19 Immunisation certificate issuance portal launches across the country

The minister confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, “The COVID-19 Immunisation Certificate Issuance Platform has been introduced across the country today.”

Asad Umar, the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms, declared that the government has opened an online registry for all people who have completed their covid-19 vaccination procedure.

Citizens who have completed their vaccinations (both doses) can now download their COVID Immunisation Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or have it released at NADRA Mega Centres.

The certificate recipient must also pay PKR100 as a deposit, which would be written evidence that the COVID-19 immunisation certificate holder has earned vaccination jabs.

The government is now distributing Sinopharm, a Chinese-gifted covid-19 vaccine, to both healthcare staff and senior citizens in Pakistan.

From March 30, the government will begin the registration process for all citizens over the age of 50 who want to obtain vaccines.

As the British version of Covid-19 rages across the subcontinent, Asad Umar cautioned on Saturday that due to continuing violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the sluggish rate of vaccination, the country could soon exceed the height seen in the first round.

If the coronavirus pandemic situation in Pakistan worsens, Asad Umar, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said earlier in the day that the federal government will make “tough decisions.”