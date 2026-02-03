Crackdown on Illegal Call Centres, Software Houses Nets Rs62.3m; 54 Units Sealed

The government has intensified its nationwide crackdown on illegal call centers and unregistered software houses involved in online fraud, sealing 54 units, arresting 482 suspects, and recovering Rs62.27 million, the Senate was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi said the enforcement drive, led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), targeted organized networks exploiting Pakistan’s digital and telecom infrastructure for cyber-enabled financial crimes.

According to the minister, a total of 537 individuals were found involved in fraudulent online activities, including 268 Pakistanis and 269 foreign nationals. During coordinated raids conducted across the country, 213 Pakistani suspects and all 269 foreigners were arrested, while cases were registered against the accused under relevant laws.

Naqvi told the House that the crackdown focused on illegal call centers and software houses operating without regulatory approval, many of which were engaged in scam operations targeting both domestic and international victims.

To strengthen enforcement and address regulatory gaps, the minister said the government has constituted a multi-agency task force comprising representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The task force will work on establishing a real-time information-sharing mechanism aimed at improving compliance, tightening oversight of digital and telecom-related activities, and enhancing awareness among stakeholders regarding regulatory obligations.

Naqvi further disclosed that since January 1, 2025, the FIA has recovered Rs1.405 billion in total from cyber-enabled financial crimes, reflecting a significant escalation in enforcement efforts against online fraud networks.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, the minister said authorities would continue dismantling organized cybercrime operations and curbing the misuse of Pakistan’s telecom and digital infrastructure, stressing that illegal call centers and non-compliant software houses would face strict action under the law.

