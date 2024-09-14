The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked a total of 5,294 mobile phones in the 2023-24 period to combat illegal and fraudulent activities. Authorities found these mobile devices involved in unlawful operations, contributing to a larger crackdown aimed at curbing the misuse of mobile technology in the country.

Additionally, the PTA has blocked 4,507 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers associated with illegal activities. IMEI numbers, which uniquely identify mobile phones, were found to be misused in various fraudulent schemes. By blocking these IMEIs, the PTA aims to prevent the reactivation of these phones on mobile networks, making them unusable for illegal purposes.

Cracking Down on Fraud: PTA Blocked Thousands of SIMs and Phones in 2023-24

The authority also blacklisted 113 national identity cards linked to unlawful mobile activity, further tightening control over the misuse of mobile connections. In addition to these actions, the PTA issued warnings to 19,730 mobile numbers engaged in illegal activities, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to addressing such issues.

People often report illegal SIMs to the PTA under different categories. In matters concerning national security, PTA blocked the SIMs on directives from the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the Directorate General ISI, and the Signals Directorate GHQ. One notable instance was the blocking of 465 SIMs on July 25, 2023, following a directive from the MoI. The authorities identified these criminals used these SIMs in the ‘Kacha’ areas of Sindh, particularly in the districts of Shikarpur and Ghotki.

In an effort to systematically address the problem, the PTA has initiated a phased approach to eliminate the illegal use of mobile SIMs. The first phase, launched on August 16, 2024, focused on deactivating SIMs registered with fake credentials or canceled identity cards. The second phase, which began on September 2, 2024, targets the deactivation of SIMs linked to expired ID cards. The third and final phase will focus on removing SIMs registered under the names of deceased individuals.

The PTA emphasizes that criminals often use mobile SIMs illegally, and it will not tolerate such activities. The authorities are taking these measures as part of a broader effort to ensure responsible use of mobile networks and compliance with the law, promoting greater security across Pakistan’s telecommunications infrastructure.