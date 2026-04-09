YouTube is introducing a new feature that could change how creators make short videos. With the help of artificial intelligence, creators can now generate AI versions of themselves to appear in YouTube Shorts. This move reflects Google’s growing focus on AI and its effort to bring more advanced tools to everyday users.

The new feature allows creators to build an AI avatar that looks and sounds like them. Once created, this digital version can be used to produce videos without the creator needing to be physically present on camera. This could make content creation faster and more flexible, especially for those who regularly post short videos on YouTube.

Creators Can Now Use AI Versions of Themselves on YouTube Shorts- Here’s How

To use this feature, creators must be at least 18 years old and have an active YouTube channel. The setup process begins with a secure recording session. Users are asked to capture their face and voice through a “live selfie” process. This data is then used to build a realistic avatar that can mimic their expressions and speech. YouTube emphasizes that this process is safe and secure, aiming to protect user identity and data.

Once the avatar is ready, creators can use simple text prompts to generate videos. For example, they can describe a scene or message, and the AI will create a clip featuring their avatar delivering it. The avatar can also be added to existing Shorts, allowing creators to mix real footage with AI-generated content. This opens up new creative possibilities, especially for storytelling, tutorials, and entertainment content.

Although similar tools have been available through third-party platforms, bringing this feature directly into YouTube makes it more accessible. It also signals a shift in how content might be created in the future. Instead of recording every video manually, creators may rely more on AI to handle repetitive or time-consuming tasks.

However, the feature is not without concerns. As AI-generated content becomes more realistic, it may become harder for viewers to tell what is real and what is not. This raises questions about authenticity and trust, especially on platforms where personal connection plays a key role. Some users may find the idea of AI avatars exciting, while others might feel uncomfortable with how lifelike they can be.

To address these concerns, YouTube is offering users control over their avatars. Creators can delete their avatar data at any time, along with any videos generated using it. There are also settings that limit how others can use these avatars, particularly in remix content. These controls are meant to give users more confidence when experimenting with the feature.

At the moment, AI avatars are only available for Shorts, which are YouTube’s short-form videos designed to compete with other platforms. However, it is possible that this technology could expand to longer videos in the future if it proves successful.

Overall, this new feature highlights how quickly AI is becoming part of digital content creation. While its long-term impact is still uncertain, it clearly marks a step toward a more automated and flexible creative process.