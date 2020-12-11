Cricket Dominates the Top 10 Searches 2020 in Pakistan

Here is the list of trending searches of 2020:

1. Pakistan vs England:

During the pandemic, the craze of cricket remained the same as always. The Pakistani nation googled a lot about their two favourite teams to know when they will face each other in the battleground of the cricket. Well, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on October 14 and 15, 2021

2. Coronavirus

Pakistan vs England was the most popular search which is followed by a coronavirus. The Covid-19 has spread to a number of countries and this is how it is being searched. The search term ‘coronavirus’ is by

far the most searched term on the internet in Pakistan. The disease has sparked both curiosity and fear among the people.

3. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

People kept checking continuously the details about Zimbabwe vs Pakistan. People regularly searched on Google about match details, schedule and results.

Update: Eight members of Pakistan squad have tested positive for COVID-19 and hence New Zealand health ministry refused to give the squad permission to train while in quarantine in Christchurch.

4. Google Classroom

Almost life freezes during a pandemic. Students were not able to take their classes properly. That’s why students titled towards online learning. Google Classroom is a free web service for schools aiming to simplify creating, distributing, and grading assignments. The Google Classroom streamline the process of sharing files between teachers and students. Students searched and took advantages from Google Classroom to avoid any hurdle in their learning process.

5. US Election 2020

The influence of US politics can be seen in Pakistan too. Most Pakistani were so against Donald Trump and they didn’t want him back. This was the reason that they took a keen interest in the US Election 2020 to keep themselves updated.

6. PSL 2020

The Pakistan Super League 2020 secured the sixth position in Top ten searches 2020. 2020 League was the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2015. It started on 20 February 2020. For the very first time, the league was held entirely in Pakistan which was won by Karachi Kings by beating Lahore Qalandars with five wickets in the final.

7. India vs New Zealand

The list released by Google also highlighted how the nation of Pakistan took interest in match series between India and New Zealand. They regularly kept searching on Google about match details, schedule and results.

8. England vs Australia

The search results on Google show that people Googled England vs Australia that secured the eight position on the list. The cricket craze is on the Boom. The Pakistani nation is not only taking interest in the details about Pakistani team but they show their concerns about the other teams too.

9. England vs West indies

The search for England vs West indies remained on ninth position in the list. The West Indies cricket team toured England to play three Test matches. The team were originally scheduled to tour the country in May and June 2020. Initially, the series was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The series was played for the Wisden Trophy.

10. Worldometers

Worldometers, owned and operated by data company Dadax, provide counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics. It is part of the Real-Time Statistics Project which is managed by “an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers.” It provides information about world population, government, economics, society, media, environment, food, water, energy, and health. During the Pandemic, the website got greater popularity in Pakistan. The Pakistani nation visits the website for a different reason but the major purpose was to know about total Coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Well, the list of trending searches of 2020 shows that nothing can reduce the craziness of cricket in Pakistani people in any circumstances.

The national sport of Pakistan is actually hockey, but cricket is on the boom and played by people all over the country. The sport is infinitely more popular as a spectator sport.

Recommended Reading: A Year in Search: Top 10 Trending People Searches of 2020