People are gradually realizing the potential of cryptocurrencies and their inevitability of becoming the future currency. As digitalization is taking leaps and bounds, so we can expect that digital currency will soon replace conventional paper money. Recently, cricket legend Wasim Akram announced that he will enter the crypto world. And now, in another exciting development for crypto enthusiasts in Pakistan, cricket legend and world’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar lately announced that he’ll auction his very own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Wakar Zaka’s localized blockchain platform, TenUp Nation.

Cricket Legend Shoaib Akhtar Joins Crypto World with his own NFT

Soon, Shoaib Akhtar’s NFT will be available on TenUp’s Cricket NFT marketplace. This marketplace is regarded as the world’s first-of-its-kind tokenized platform for browsing and bidding for all sorts of digitalized cricket art pieces.

In a tweet, Shoaib Akhtar announced this news and elaborated on his collaboration with TenUp Nation for the launch of his NFT.

After a few hours of the announcement, “Shoaib Akhtar NFT” trended on Twitter, with a large number of crypto enthusiasts appreciating the development as a step-up for the Pakistani local market.

With the NFT launch on the horizon, Shoaib Akhtar will be able to exchange his digital copyrights in the world of cryptocurrencies. Regardless of its impact or consequences, this is a good step for all the crypto community along with our local market and traders who want more regulations for cryptocurrencies in Pakistan.

Shoaib Akhtar is a former fast bowler who played for Pakistan national team. Till now, he is regarded as the fastest bowler in the history of international cricket, having crossed the 100 miles barrier.

