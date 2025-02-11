Criminal Networks Exposed as PTA and FIA Target Foreign SIM Scammers

In a sweeping crackdown, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the FIA Cyber Crime Wing have launched a series of raids against illegal sellers of pre-activated foreign SIM cards. The operation targeted multiple cities, including Abbottabad, Skardu, Peshawar, Lahore, and Sialkot.

The authorities apprehended several suspects and seized a large number of unlawfully activated SIM cards. These SIMs were being used for fraudulent activities, including financial scams, cybercrimes, and other untraceable communications.

Illegal SIMs Pose National Security Threat

The sale of pre-activated foreign SIMs has become a serious security concern in Pakistan. These unregistered SIMs enable criminals to operate without detection, making it easier to commit fraud, abduction, and other unlawful activities. The authorities have warned that such SIMs are often linked to organized crime networks, endangering public safety.

PTA and FIA have ramped up surveillance to track the illicit trade of foreign SIM cards. The government is also tightening regulations to prevent unauthorized SIM distribution. Consequently, the sellers involved in this illegal trade will face strict legal consequences.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspicious SIM sales. They have also advised citizens to only purchase SIM cards from authorized retailers to ensure compliance with legal frameworks.

The crackdown on Foreign SIM scammers is a necessary step to curb cybercrime and financial fraud. Unregistered SIMs have long been a tool for criminals, and stricter regulations will help secure mobile networks. However, enforcement alone isn’t enough—public awareness is crucial. People must remain cautious and avoid dealing with unauthorized sellers. Stronger policies and continuous monitoring will be key to eliminating this threat for good.

