Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved yet another remarkable milestone, becoming the first athlete to reach one billion social media followers across multiple platforms. The legendary footballer expressed his gratitude to his supporters on Thursday through an Instagram post, where he acknowledged this historic achievement.

Ronaldo, currently the captain of Al Nassr, boasts a staggering following of 638 million on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 113 million on X (formerly known as Twitter). Additionally, his newly launched YouTube channel, “UR · Ronaldo,” has quickly gained popularity, becoming the fastest to reach one million subscribers and now surpassing over 60 million subscribers.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches One Billion Social Media Followers

In his heartfelt message on Instagram, Ronaldo celebrated the accomplishment and thanked his fans for their continued support. “We’ve made history — 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number — it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” he wrote. The 39-year-old also reflected on his journey from humble beginnings, stating, “From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.”

Ronaldo’s message emphasized the importance of his fans, acknowledging their role in his success. “You’ve been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve. Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life.”

The Portuguese star, who recently became the first men’s player to score 900 goals in official matches, shows no signs of slowing down. With five Ballon d’Or awards to his name, Ronaldo remains as driven as ever. In his message to his fans, he expressed excitement for the future, saying, “The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together.”

Ronaldo’s ability to maintain an incredible connection with his global fanbase continues to set him apart, not only as a football legend but also as a social media icon. His one billion followers stand as a testament to his enduring popularity and influence in the world of sports and beyond.

See Also: Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube Channel Breaks Record, Earns Diamond Button in Just 12 Hours