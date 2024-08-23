Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube Channel Breaks Record, Earns Diamond Button in Just 12 Hours

In a jaw-dropping display of global influence, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo smashed YouTube records within hours of launching his channel, “UR · Cristiano.” The Cristiano Ronald YouTube channel reached a staggering 10 million subscribers in less than just 12 hours, earning him a coveted diamond button. Moreover, the diamond play button cemented his status as a digital powerhouse.

The channel was launched at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Hanoi time). It quickly captured the attention of millions. Within the first 90 minutes, “UR · Cristiano” surpassed the 1 million subscriber mark, setting a new record for the fastest channel to achieve this milestone. By 7:45 a.m. the next day, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel crossed the 10 million subscriber threshold. Moreover, it set another record as the fastest channel, surpassing previous record holders like Jennie of Blackpink and Hamster Kombat.

“UR · Cristiano” has posted 13 videos and 7 YouTube Shorts until now. Each video and Shorts has racked up millions of views due to Ronaldo’s massive following. Ronaldo decided to join YouTube after years of speculation. He claims that the channel will serve as a platform to discuss his greatest passion—football—and other aspects of his life, including family, wellness, nutrition, and business ventures. This is what he says:

“I am very happy to make this project come to life. It has been in my mind for a long time, but finally, we have the opportunity to make it real. My YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to connect with my fans and share more about my life, my views, and have conversations with guests that will surprise people.”

With nearly 900 million followers across different social media platforms—including 633 million on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 112 million on X—Ronaldo is undeniably one of the most powerful figures in the digital world. His new YouTube channel will show fans an unprecedented look into his life, both on and off the pitch.

Just for context, Ronaldo’s longtime rival, Lionel Messi, who joined YouTube more than a decade ago, has just 2.26 million subscribers and 207 videos. Ronaldo’s explosive entry has shaken the platform. Fans are eagerly watching to see what comes next.