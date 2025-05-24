Crown Solar has taken a big step towards making public spaces more connected. The company has launched free WiFi at Regal Chowk in Saddar. This area is one of Karachi’s busiest spots, and now it’s becoming a centre of digital access and innovation.

With this new service, people in Saddar can now enjoy free internet. This means students can study online, workers can check emails, and shoppers can stay connected while on the go. It also helps small businesses and vendors in the area. They can now use digital tools to manage sales, connect with customers, and grow their businesses.

Crown Solar Brings Free WiFi to Regal Chowk, Saddar Becomes a Digital Hub

Crown Solar says this is just the beginning. The company plans to add more WiFi hotspots in other public places. Their goal is to turn Karachi into a smart city, where everyone has access to technology, no matter where they are.

A spokesperson for Crown Solar said, “One hotspot at a time, we are reimagining public spaces. We want to create more inclusive and connected communities.”

The launch at Crown Regal Chowk is more than just a tech upgrade. It is a symbol of change. Saddar is known for its history and culture. Now, with this digital boost, it also represents progress and development.

Many people have welcomed the move. Young people say the free internet will help them with their studies and job searches. Shop owners believe it will attract more visitors and customers. Tourists and commuters can now stay online while exploring the city or waiting for transport.

This project also shows how technology can bring people together. Free internet helps bridge the gap between different social groups. It gives everyone the same opportunity to access information and services.

Crown Solar’s WiFi project is a small step with a big impact. It brings the benefits of the digital world to everyday life. As more hotspots appear across Karachi, the city could become a model for other urban areas in Pakistan.

For now, Regal Chowk stands as a bright example of what’s possible when innovation meets public service.