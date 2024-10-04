Crusteez Donuts Under Fire: Social Media Outcry After Firing Cashier Over CJP Incident

A heated social media controversy has flared following an incident at Crusteez Donuts, where a cashier, named Owais, was allegedly fired after a tense confrontation with Pakistan’s Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The incident has led to calls for a boycott of the famous donut chain by supporters of PTI, who believe Owais was unfairly dismissed without salary.

Crusteez Donuts Faces Boycott After Firing Employee Over Incident with Chief Justice

The unrest was initiated when a video surfaced online showing Owais refusing to serve Chief Justice Isa while using a word that, though not explicitly vulgar, carried a derogatory tone. The altercation took place when the Chief Justice visited the store with his family, leading to an awkward exchange that quickly went viral. After the video went viral, social media users debated the cashier’s actions. Some praised Owais, viewing his behavior as an act of defiance and free speech in protest against a controversial figure. However, some criticized the cashier for being disrespectful in a professional setting.

Shortly after the incident, Crusteez Donuts fired Owais, citing his attitude and unprofessional behavior as the reason for his dismissal. In a recent development, a new video surfaced, allegedly from Owais, accusing Crusteez Donuts of firing him without pay following the confrontation. This disclosure added fuel to the fire. Moreover, netizens started rallying behind Owais, calling for a boycott of the establishment and demanding justice for the fired employee.

Supporters of the boycott claim that Owais was plying his right to free speech and that his dismissal was unfair. Many PTI supporters have taken to Twitter and Facebook, disseminating the hashtag #BoycottCrusteez while voicing solidarity with the cashier. Crusteez Donuts is facing a public relations crisis as the boycott gains momentum. There have been no official words from the famous eatery yet. Stay tuned for more updates.

