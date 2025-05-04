The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has asked the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T) to give a full update on two major topics, including the government’s plan to form a crypto regulatory council and the launch of Pakistan’s first locally developed Generative AI tool, called “Zahanat AI.”

The committee will meet next on May 7, 2025, in Islamabad. This was confirmed in a notice issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Crypto Council and AI Bill Under Scrutiny in Senate Committee Meeting

A key point of discussion will be the announcement of “Zahanat AI.” The AI tool was introduced by the IT Minister, but later, the CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) denied its official launch. The committee wants to clear up the confusion and understand the Ministry’s role in making accurate and transparent tech announcements.

The future of the proposed crypto regulatory council is also uncertain. The committee will look into the status and direction of this plan.

Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan is the chairperson of the committee. Under her leadership, the committee is reviewing several important issues linked to Pakistan’s growing digital sector.

Another big item on the agenda is the “Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024,” introduced by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan. This bill was first presented in the Senate in September 2023. It aims to create legal and ethical rules for AI development and use in the country.

The committee has also called officials from the Ministry of IT&T and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). They will give updates on the renewal of LDI (Long Distance International) and FLL (Fixed Line Local) telecom licenses.

In addition, the committee will check the progress made under the new Digital Nation Pakistan Act, 2025. This law was recently passed to help speed up digital growth across the country.

The senators will also be briefed on Pakistan’s role in the Digital Development Investment Forum (DDIF). This includes details on global partnerships and opportunities created for local software firms.

Lastly, the committee will review data on registered IT companies listed under PASHA and PSEB. The briefing will include their revenue reports from the last year.