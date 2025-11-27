Cross the Ages has taken another major step in expanding its growing game universe. The team of the crypto game has launched a two-week alpha test for its new action RPG, Arise. The test is now live on the Epic Games Store and is free for players to join. This new release marks the latest addition to what the studio calls a transmedia ecosystem, which already includes a trading card game, a novel, an album, and various merchandise.

Arise is designed as a free-to-play multiplayer RPG. It brings dungeon exploration, player-versus-player battles, resource gathering, and trading into one world. Players can pick one of three roles. They can become a fighter, builder, or strategist. Each role allows a different style of gameplay and progression.

Crypto Game ‘Cross the Ages’ Launches ‘Arise’ RPG Alpha Test on Epic Store For Free

One of the standout features of Arise is its connection to the original Cross the Ages trading card game. Players who already own NFT cards can use them inside Arise. The same applies in the other direction. They can use the items collected in Arise in the card game, too. This creates an ecosystem where assets move between games. The company recently shifted its tech base to Solana after operating on Immutable, an Ethereum scaling solution.

Quentin Giraud, the CTO of Cross the Ages, said the aim is to give real value to the players’ digital assets. He stated that every item in the CTA world now has a purpose beyond a single title. Weapons, cards, and land can travel across the entire ecosystem. He added that this creates a world where progress, collection, and the game economy work together.

Arise has been in development for around three years. The game will offer two main modes. The first is Exploration Mode. This is casual and allows players to roam freely and enjoy the world at their own pace. The second is Competition Mode. In this mode, players fight for ranks and formal standings. The alpha test will end on December 10.

Anthony Gérard, COO of Cross the Ages, said that Arise reflects the team’s vision of a modern action RPG. He described it as a living and open world shaped by the community. Players will be able to enjoy the game in short sessions or play for longer periods. The team wants every experience to feel intense, smooth, and personal. Their goal is to set a new standard for dynamic and collaborative MMO games.

The launch of Arise also connects to a major investment earlier this year. Animoca Brands, a leading crypto-focused venture capital firm, committed to buying “several million dollars” worth of the CTA token. This investment is part of a strategic partnership to support the growth of the Cross the Ages universe. Animoca has backed CTA for years and sees the franchise as one of the most creative forces in the blockchain gaming space.

Cross the Ages is more than a game. It is tied to a series of seven novels. The first book is already available. It was written in French and presents a dystopian world that sets the foundation for CTA’s story and themes. The second book is expected next year. The team has also released an album on Spotify along with official merchandise.