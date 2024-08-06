Renowned social media influencer and cryptocurrency expert Waqar Zaka has once again demonstrated his acumen in the digital currency market. Recently, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, experienced a dramatic drop in market value, plummeting over 18% to $50,000 within 24 hours. This sharp decline aligned precisely with Waqar Zaka’s recent predictions, further solidifying his reputation as a trusted voice in the crypto world.

Waqar Zaka, with a massive following on social media platforms like Meta and a community of hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, has been a prominent figure in the crypto industry. Since June 15, 2024, he has been consistently predicting that Bitcoin would reach levels between $49,888 and $48,825. His predictions, delivered through his YouTube live streams where he conducts live leverage trading and makes profits within minutes, have proven to be remarkably accurate. Today, Bitcoin hit this predicted range, earning him much appreciation from his followers.

As global markets experience a downturn, Waqar Zaka continues to keep Pakistanis informed and engaged through his live trading sessions on his YouTube channel. These sessions have garnered significant appeal, with many viewers relying on his insights to navigate the volatile crypto market. In recent weeks, he consistently predicted an impending decline in Bitcoin’s value, urging his followers to prepare for a significant market correction. As Bitcoin’s price tumbled, Zaka’s foresight was lauded by his fans, who took to social media to express their gratitude.

“I’ve been following Waqar Zaka for a while, and his insights into the crypto market have always been reliable,” said one follower on Twitter. “Thanks to his warning, I was able to make informed decisions and avoid the recent Bitcoin dump.”

The recent price crash in Bitcoin has had notable implications for the market. According to Velo Data, the annualized three-month futures premium on Binance, a leading crypto exchange, has dropped to 3.32%, the lowest since April 2023. This sell-off is part of a broader trend of risk aversion in global markets, influenced by the sharp rise in the anti-risk Japanese yen and fluctuations in the U.S. bond market.

Adding another dimension to the discourse, former US President Donald Trump has echoed Zaka’s sentiments, suggesting that the US might use Bitcoin reserves to manage national debt. This alignment of views between Zaka and Trump has further cemented Zaka’s credibility. The ongoing discussion about Bitcoin’s role in national reserves has also reached Pakistan. With the country grappling with a significant external debt shortfall, some experts, including Zaka, advocate for considering Bitcoin as a financial strategy.

The recent report from the Economic Affairs Division revealed that Pakistan secured only $9.81 billion in external debt last year, far below the anticipated $17.61 billion. As the debate continues, Zaka’s insights and predictions remain a crucial reference point for investors and policymakers alike. His ability to anticipate market movements and provide actionable advice has made him a respected figure in the cryptocurrency community, and his influence continues to grow.