Crypto Scams in Pakistan: 254 Arrested in Crackdown on Online Fraud

In a major crackdown on online crime, especially cyber fraud using crypto, authorities in Pakistan have raided 54 illegal call centres and arrested 254 people linked to large-scale scams. These call centres used fake social media profiles and false promises of high investment returns to trick people. They also used cryptocurrency to hide the stolen money, leaving no trace for tracking.

The raids were part of a wider investigation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). Details were shared during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication this week.

How the Scam Worked

These fake call centres operated like real offices. Most had between 300 to 400 staff members. The people running them used fake profiles of women on Facebook and Instagram to lure victims, mostly men.

They would build trust over time and then show fake screenshots of high earnings. Once the victim believed the story, they were invited to join Telegram groups. Here, they were told to invest money with promises of big returns.

But once the money came in, it was quickly converted into cryptocurrency and sent to unknown accounts overseas. This made it almost impossible for police to track or recover the funds.

Crypto Makes the Job Harder

Cybercrime officers told the Senate that cryptocurrency is becoming a major problem. It allows criminals to move money across borders without being noticed.

Criminals are taking advantage of the anonymity that crypto platforms offer. Once the funds are moved across borders through crypto, tracking them becomes extremely difficult without international coordination. -NCCIA

Cyber Fraud Using Crypto: Islamabad Hit the Hardest

The highest number of illegal centres were busted in Islamabad. whereas busy commercial centres in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar also housed several illegal centres. These setups looked like real businesses from the outside. Some even had fake websites and social media pages to appear trustworthy.

Many weren’t registered with the government and had no legal paperwork.

Lawmakers Demand Action

Senators expressed concern and called for stricter cybercrime laws. They also asked the Ministry of IT to work with global crypto platforms to stop money from being moved so easily.

Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand suggested a national database to track digital fraud and stronger checks on social media scams.

A Wake-Up Call for Digital Safety

The crackdown against cyber fraud using crypto has raised serious questions about online safety, regulatory gaps, and the exploitation of vulnerable populations through digital means. Many of the arrested individuals were reportedly young, tech-savvy workers. The promises of fast income with little oversight drew them into these scams.

Authorities are now urging citizens to be cautious when interacting with unknown online contacts, especially when investment offers or personal financial information are involved.

