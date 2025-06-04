Crypto Talks at White House! Pakistan Eyes U.S. Ties, Digital Asset Growth

In a significant move to attract international investment and accelerate its digital asset strategy, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto & Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, met with Robert ‘Bo’ Hines, Executive Director of the U.S. President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, at the White House.

The meeting focused on expanding Pakistan–U.S. collaboration in cryptocurrency regulation, innovation, and cross-border digital asset trading. Bo Hines, appointed by President Trump in January 2025, leads national digital asset policy development, working closely with Council Chair David Sacks to position the U.S. as a global hub for blockchain and financial technology.

The engagement follows Pakistan’s recent launch of its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas. The announcement marked Pakistan as one of the first Asian nations to formally integrate Bitcoin into its sovereign strategy, drawing global attention to its crypto roadmap.

“I envision Pakistan to be a leader in the Global South for digital assets,” said Minister Bilal Bin Saqib. “We are building a framework for adoption, backed by the SBR, crypto mining, and AI-powered data zones—to modernize our economy and attract foreign investment.”

During the discussions, both sides expressed strong interest in fostering policy alignment and innovation ecosystems that empower youth, enhance digital literacy, and expand financial inclusion. The potential for increased international crypto trading between Pakistan and the U.S. was also explored.

Minister Bilal also held a separate meeting with the White House Counsel’s Office, signaling Pakistan’s commitment to regulatory cooperation at the highest level.

Pakistan’s broader digital strategy includes dedicating 2,000 megawatts of power for Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure. This aims to convert excess energy into economic growth, digital jobs, and long-term investment opportunities.

As global crypto policies evolve, Pakistan is making bold moves to secure its position as a forward-looking player, bridging innovation, investment, and international partnerships for a digital future.