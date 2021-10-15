Crysis can run after Nvidia Geforce Now update

Nvidia GeForce Now has added a slew of new games to its collection available for streaming, the most famous of which being Crysis Remastered.

Crysis Remastered (either the Steam or Epic Games Store editions) is now accessible via Nvidia’s streaming service, and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis, plus Crysis 2 and 3) will be available on the Epic Games Store starting tomorrow.

GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that provides high-performance hardware without the need for you to invest in your own gaming setup. You can play over 1,000 games with GeForce NOW. It allows subscribers to access and play their PC libraries on a variety of devices. Phones, tablets, and certain browsers, as well as PC, Mac, and Android TV, are all included.

RELATED: Nvidia reveals list of games available to stream on Geforce Now

Needless to say, the most recent GeForce NOW update includes more than simply Crysis games. This contains The Riftbreaker, a brand new Steam and Epic Games Store release. The Riftbreaker, which has received good feedback on Steam, combines base-building and survival gameplay with action-rpg components.

Crysis Remastered and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy can be played with RTX ON and DLSS on virtually all of their platforms, rendering every combat in stunning, cinematic resolution. The Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which includes Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 Remastered versions, provides the same graphics and technological enhancements to the sequels, preparing them for next-generation PC gaming in the cloud.