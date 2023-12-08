CSS Exam FAQs: Common Questions Answered

It would not be wrong to say that the CSS Exam is the most famous competitive examination in our country. All Pakistani candidates who qualify for the test will become bureaucrats in the future. They are called the cream of our country. They are highly paid with salaries, allowances, house rents, medical bills, houses, luxury cars, etc. In this blog, we will discuss the frequently asked questions about the CSS Exam and its significance. Let’s get started!

Table of Contents hide Importance Of CSS Exams Common FAQs Importance Of CSS Exams FPSC conducts the CSS exam every year. It is a competitive exam to recruit civil servants for the 12 service groups of Pakistan’s Central Superior Services (CSS). The CSS exam is significant because: It is one of the most prestigious and challenging exams in Pakistan, with a very low pass rate of around 2–3%.

CSS offers an outstanding career in the public sector. It provides job security, a handsome salary, bonuses and benefits, and opportunities for professional growth and development.

It allows the candidates to contribute to their country’s progress and prosperity in different fields. For instance, administration, diplomacy, law enforcement, taxation, commerce, information, etc. Common FAQs

What are the Things Required During the Written CSS Exam.

The candidate must bring:

Original CNIC

Original treasury receipt of fee payment

Copy of admission certificate

Blue or Black marker

Is There Any Thing Strictly Prohibited in the Examination Hall?

Mobiles, textbooks, and handbags are strictly prohibited. FPSC will not be responsible for any loss.

What is The Age limit for the CSS Exam?

The age limit for the CSS Exam is 21–20 years.

What is the Timetable for the CSS Exam?

Online registrations usually start in October, and the exam takes place in mid-February.

What Is The Application Fee For the CSS Exam?

Rs: 2200 is the application fee for the written examination.

What Is The Passing Rate of CSS Exams in Pakistan?

Only 2-3%.

When Does FPSC Announce CSS Test Result?

Roughly 6 months after the CSS written test.

There is no special quota for special candidates. The physically impaired, speech impaired, or visually impaired are allowed to choose any of the occupational groups or services for CSS.

What Is the Qualification Criteria for the CSS Test?

A student who fails to score 40% marks in compulsory subjects, 33% in any optional subjects, and 50% marks in the aggregate will be considered a failure.

What Is the Qualification Criteria for CSS Viva?

A candidate who secures less than 100 marks will not be eligible for any appointment.

Can I Attempt an Islamic Studies Paper in Any Other Language?

Yes, you can. A paper on Islamic studies or a comparative study can be attempted in English as well as Urdu.

What is The Number of MCQs in Compulsory and Optional Papers?

Each compulsory paper contains 20 MCQs, except the essay paper and the mathematics paper.

Can I Attempt a Paper of Persian & Arabic in Any Other Language?

No, you can’t. The papers in Persian and Arabic must be attempted in their respective languages.

Are Calculators Allowed In the CSS Exam?

The use of a calculator will not be allowed in general science or ability papers.

Can a Student Appear in Viva, if Cannot Appear in the Psychological Test?

No, not at all. A student needs to appear in a physiological test before Viva.

How Many Times Can I Attempt the CSS Exam?

You can attempt the exam three times.