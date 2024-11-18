CUBE Studio to Launch Virtual Production Academy and Innovation Lab in Pakistan by 2025

CUBE Studio, a leading innovator in virtual production, is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Training Academy and Innovation Lab IN PAKISTAN. This initiative is part of a larger vision that will culminate in the grand opening of a full-fledged Virtual Production Studio in the second quarter of 2025.

Empowering Talent and Pioneering Technology, the new Training Academy is designed to equip the next generation of filmmakers, VFX artists, and digital storytellers with cutting-edge skills in virtual production. . A Virtual Production Studio (VPS) is a facility that uses technology to create and capture high quality digital content, including films, games, television shows, and commercials.Leveraging advanced tools and industry-leading mentorship, the academy will offer specialized courses ranging from on-set virtual production training and workflows to immersive set design and virtual world-building Additionally, the applications of the Virtual Production Studio extend beyond the entertainment industry, with promising implications in various sectors.

Accompanying the academy, the Innovation Lab will serve as a collaborative think-tank and research center where industry experts, technologists, and creative professionals can experiment with new techniques and technologies, pushing the boundaries of what virtual production can achieve.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation The venture aligns with the studio’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of traditional film production. The new Virtual Production Studio, set to open in mid-2025, will integrate sustainable practices, leveraging digital tools to minimize carbon footprints while enhancing creative possibilities.

Partnering for Excellence The studio has partnered with leading technology companies and educational institutions to ensure its training programs reflect current industry standards and the latest advancements.

Opening Date and Enrollment the Training Academy will officially welcome its first cohort in early 2025

Also Read: Roblox Shopify Partnership Brings In-Game Shopping to the Virtual World