Curious About YouTube’s Free Upgrades? New Features and Visual Enhancements Await!

The video giant YouTube is launching a number of new features and design improvements. As per sources, the new features are 36 in total, which is a staggering number. These new features will be rolled out for the YouTube web app, smartphone app, and smart TVs.

One of the new exciting features encompasses the simplification of the process of accelerating video playback for users who want swift podcast clips. They can easily speed up the playback speed by pressing and holding their finger on the video, available on web browsers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Another exciting update includes the new lock screen feature. the new feature is designed to minimize accidental touches on the screen while watching a video. This should be incredibly useful while going out with a video playing or letting your cat catch mice on the screen.

Furthermore, another feature involves the library tab which has been revamped and has been rebranded as “You.” The revamped tab now offers more detailed information than its predecessor. It provides access to previously viewed videos, playlists, downloads, and purchases, all present in a single location. This update is also available for both the web and mobile versions of the YouTube app.

The other updates are mostly related to design changes. These include on-screen visual prompts that users can see when creators encourage them to subscribe. The prompts are also accompanied by delightful sparkles to increase the satisfaction when you “like” their content.

The aforementioned new features may not revolutionize the platform, but they collectively contribute to an improved user experience.

Also read:

YouTube Shuts Down its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan, Premium Lite