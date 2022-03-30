Current Twitter Trends: What is Happening in Pakistan?

Twitter is among the most authentic sources of news and information. Pakistan is facing a serious political scenario for the past 2 to 3 days. A lot is happening out there, and things seem as if they are in extreme chaos. People are confused about where different parties are heading as they all have turned against Imran Khan. Yesterday, the biggest and key coalition party, MQM also turns its face away from the government.

Political Condition of Pakistan

As of today, everything is turning against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The situation of anarchy is all over the country and people are guessing that there is a chance of a military takeover. This growing political fuss is creating a bad impression on the economy as well. There were a lot of PTI ministers and members who wanted Usman Buzdar to resign. He resigned previously. And Imran Khan nominated Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab candidate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying his best to save the government. There is a vote of no-confidence happening right now in the country. MQM before this voting breaks the alliance with the PTI government. Their government ministers also resigned from their positions.

Current Twitter Trends

Twitter is full of political trends. People are divided into two categories. The ones who are supporting Imran Khan and the others who are against him. All this political happening in the country is impacting the common masses a big time. Everyone is talking about COAS, Pervaiz Elahi, and whatnot on Twitter. Be it the celebrities, sportspersons, or general masses. Some of the top trends on Twitter are mentioned down below.

We don’t know which side is better and which is not. All we want is what is good for the country and favors its development. Hopefully, things will settle down soon. And we will see a better result in the upcoming days. As of now, the situation is critical, and we pray for the betterment!

