Customers can schedule their Careem rides in advance with the ‘Later Booking’ feature

Careem, enables customers to schedule their rides in advance with the ‘later booking’ feature in the Careem app. The feature allows users to schedule their rides at least two (2) hours in advance, ensuring customers have a reliable vehicle ready to go at a time of their choosing despite any connectivity issues.

The ‘later booking’ feature comes as a preferred choice for students, office-goers, as well as airport rides and events. To schedule a ride in advance, simply open the Careem app, select the desired ride type, and tap on the “NOW” dropdown menu and schedule your preferred time.

The system is designed to deploy multiple checks to ensure a smooth and punctual journey, including contacting the assigned Captain to confirm readiness, providing a 15-minute waiting period after Captain arrival, and offering the best vehicles, like sedans driven by top-performing Captains with extensive experience.

Commenting on the ‘later booking’ feature, Imran Saleem, General Manager – Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan stated,

“Mobility is an integral part of our society, where customers rely on us to move freely. We understand the unique challenges of our market and always work towards introducing features to ensure we simplify and improve the lives of people. Whether it’s a student booking a ride to their class or a professional scheduling a ride for an important meeting, this feature is designed to meet their needs and simplify their lives.“

Similar to the ‘later booking’ feature, Careem also offers a ‘Premium 5 & 10’ service, allowing users to book a ride for an extended period, such as for 5 hours, or a full day of 10 hours. This is particularly beneficial for occasions like weddings or inter-city travel, where attendees might require continuous transportation throughout an extended period of time without any hassle.

