Customers Slam Mercantile Pakistan Over iPhone 17 Stock Shortages and Overpricing

Mercantile Pakistan’s promotional campaign for the iPhone 17 series has sparked frustration among customers, who are accusing the official Apple distributor of nationwide stock shortages and premium-level overpricing at dealer outlets.

Under recent Facebook reels by the company promoting the “Mercantile Approved” iPhone 17 Pro Max, dozens of users flooded the comment section with complaints about limited availability and unauthorized price markups.

“Pls don’t advertise it until you make sure availability at authorized dealers,” one commenter wrote.

“No stock available anywhere! Your dealers are selling it 50–60 k above the Mercantile price,” another claimed.

A third added, “Mercantile Pakistan out of stock.”

The backlash also highlights what many customers describe as Mercantile’s weak control over dealer pricing, with several users alleging that retailers are charging significantly more than the official website lists. This lack of pricing oversight, they argue, has led to confusion and inconsistency across different markets.

One frustrated customer remarked,

“Sick of your adverts—just give stock, which people are waiting for, not your posts.”

while another said,

“Jab stock available hi nahi to publicity karne ka kya faida.”

Several commenters also accused dealers of selling units at inflated “own” prices—with one claiming, “They’re selling per 6 lac me own pe.”

Mercantile Pakistan serves as the official Apple distributor in Pakistan, responsible for supplying genuine, PTA-approved iPhones to retailers. However, limited early-stage supply is common after a global iPhone release, often creating opportunities for third-party markups in the grey market. Industry analysts note that a mismatch between marketing rollout and retail availability can harm consumer trust, particularly when authorized products are promoted as “in stock” while dealers report otherwise.

Experts also point out that Mercantile Pakistan appears to have limited control over dealer-level pricing, allowing resellers to set their own “market-driven” rates, a gap that often leads to price inconsistencies and consumer frustration across different regions.

Mercantile Pakistan has yet to issue an official statement addressing the claims.

