Last week, Apple announced Mac Studio and Studio Display at a special “Peek Performance” event and customers are already getting their hands on Apple’s newest items. Both Mac Studio and Studio Display are primarily designed for video, image, and audio editing by creative professionals. The Mac Studio enables users to get their hands on an Apple Silicon Mac with up to a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, 128GB of RAM, and 8TB of SSD, six Thunderbolt ports, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, headphone jack, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port.

Customers Start to Receive Mac Studio and Studio Display Orders

The Studio Display contains an LCD screen with 5K resolution, wide color gamut (DCI-P3), True Tone, and 600 nits of brightness intensity. Furthermore, It’s available with a basic stand, a height-adjustable stand, or VESA support.

The majority of the people will be able to get their hands on the new products today. However, Apple delivered review units to a few members of the press a few days earlier, and they have already released reviews for the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Those who pre-ordered the new Mac Studio and Studio Display last week will be getting their orders soon. As you can see below, some users have uploaded photographs of their products on Twitter:

In the United States, prices for the Mac Studio start at $1999, while the Studio Display starts at $1599.

