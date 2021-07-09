Customized Health Apps to Come from Cognizant and Philips Partnership

The IT service provider Cognizant is joining hands in Partnership with Health technology company Philips to facilitate health sector organizations by creating customized applications. The life sciences, biopharmaceuticals and medical device manufacturer and patients will benefit from this new Partnership. Cognizant will help organizations build, deploy and operate custom applications on Philips HealthSuite.

The HealthSuite is based on Amazon Web Services and it further integrates in more than 100 kinds of medical devices. The HealthSuite is a platform for securely storing health data and applying data analytics and AI to it.

With this Partnership Cognizant will aid the healthcare providers in creating a platform to monitor patients outside of traditional settings and give patients a way to learn about their health. They will help biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers build applications to use advanced analytics to guide clinical development decisions. For the monitoring of remote and distant patients and for decentralized clinical trails the Cognizant IT services company will help life sciences firms use HealthSuite.

Shez Partovi, Royal Philips‘ chief innovation & strategy officer, said in a statement that after all the advancements in technology, patients and clinicians come face to face with a very small part of technology and data landscape that holds back innovative healthcare services which improve care quality and the human experience; Philips is committed to driving the digital transformation of healthcare. Partnering with Cognizant’s experienced digital engineering teams will accelerate the adoption of solutions built on Philips HealthSuite, delivering digital solutions across the healthcare continuum in a secure and compliant manner, and ultimately helping guide better health decisions for patients.

Philips in the last few years have shifted their focus to healthcare technology; and now has three core Strategic Business Units in this area i.e. Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment and Connected Care. The Philips company in 2020 earned €19.5 billion and till 2025, five to six percent yearly growth is expected. By Philips‘ own estimation, the overall health technology market is expected to grow around four percent each year.

