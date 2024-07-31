Customs Scandal Uncovered: 22 iPhone 14 Pro Max Phones Sold Illegally

In a shocking revelation, the Federal Tax Ombudsman issued a final warning to customs officials after uncovering a scandal involving the illegal sale of iPhone 14 Pro Max phones that were meant to be destroyed. Despite clear proof involving customs employees, no action has been taken against them.

The tax watchdog, the Federal Tax Ombudsman, intervened after finding that 22 premium smartphones, including iPhone 14 Pro Max models worth millions of rupees, had mysteriously disappeared. Moreover, a government investigation revealed that 42 expensive iPhones were confiscated at the airport, however, only 20 were destroyed as per records. The remaining 22 phones were fraudulently sold. Moreover, PTA confirmed that they are currently operational.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman has expressed deep frustration over the lack of accountability. Moreover, he has advised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take immediate disciplinary action against the concerned customs officials. Despite these directives, no noticeable action has been taken.

In a bid to expedite justice, Dr. Arslan, an advisor to the Ombudsman, issued a final notice to several high-ranking officials. The notice has been sent to the Secretary of the Revenue Division, the Member Customs (Operations) of the FBR, and the Collector of the Collectorate of Customs at Islamabad International Airport. The notice demands strict compliance with the recommendations within the next 30 days, with a complete progress report to be submitted at the end of this period.

The scandal not only underscores noteworthy lapses in the customs department but also raises concerns about integrity and accountability within the system. The Federal Tax Ombudsman's request for departmental action accentuates the necessity for a transparent and unbiased resolution to this blatant breach of trust. The coming weeks will be crucial in deciding whether the implicated officials will face the consequences of their actions and if systemic reforms will be implemented to deter future occurrences.