Cyber Threat Alert: Government Officials at Risk from Fake Emails

A recent Cabinet Division advisory warns of hackers using fake emails with malicious In-page attachments to steal user data. These emails, luring users with enticing content, are actively targeting senior civil and military officials. Once the In-page attachment is downloaded, the malware exploits vulnerabilities to gain access to the victim’s system and extract data to a malicious C&C server.

Immediate Action Taken to Block C&C Server

In response to the threat, a malicious C&C server has been swiftly blocked on the national gateway. The advisory instructs IT administrators to blacklist specific fake email IDs and malicious C&C servers on local firewalls and email systems.

Risks of Using In-page from Indian Company

The advisory raises concerns about the use of In-page, developed by the Indian company “Concept Software Private Limited.” Users are advised to opt for safer alternatives like Microsoft Word with Urdu Language or Word Press Processor. If necessary, the latest paid version of In-page is recommended over free or cracked versions.

Best Practices to Stay Safe

To protect against such attacks, users are urged not to share personal information with suspicious sources, avoid clicking on unknown links and attachments, and always scan documents with built-in antivirus before downloading. It is essential to keep critical data offline and maintain backups on external drives or standalone systems. Furthermore, using separate and complex passwords for different accounts is crucial for added security.

